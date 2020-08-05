Modi’s free food grain scheme reaches doorsteps of poor, migrant labourers amid unprecedented crisis

The states and UTs have lifted 6.39 LMT of food grains and have distributed 2.46 LMT of food grains to the migrant labourers in the month of May and June.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’ is successfully reaching the doorsteps of the weaker sections of society. While the states have lifted about 118 LMT (99 per cent) food grains from FCI depots or the central pool, they have distributed over 111.52 LMT (93.5 per cent) of allocated food grains during April-June 2020, according to the Food Corporation of India. On the back of an unprecedented crisis led by the coronavirus pandemic, the Modi government rolled out a special scheme to provide free food grains to about 81 Crore National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries covered under Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Householders (PHH) in March 2020.

The government pledged to provide 5 kg rice or wheat and 1 kg chana, over and above their regular monthly entitlements. Later, the government extended the deadline of PMGKAY for five more months till November to prevent hardships during the festive season. During this period, a total of 201 LMT food grains will be distributed among 81 crore beneficiaries, as well as a total of 12 LMT whole chana will be distributed among 19.4 crore families, said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

Food grain distribution to migrant labourers under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package

Under PM Modi’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat package, the government had decided that 8 LMT food grains will be provided to projected 8 crore migrant labourers, stranded and needy families, who are not covered under NFSA or state scheme PDS cards. 5 kg of food grain per person was to be distributed free of cost for the months of May and June to all migrants. The states and UTs have lifted 6.39 LMT of food grains and have distributed 2.46 LMT of food grains to the migrant labourers in the month of May and June. The government also highlighted that it is bearing 100 per cent financial burden of nearly Rs 3,109 crores for food grain and Rs 280 crores for gram under this scheme.