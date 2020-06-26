Modi’s Atmanirbhar Rojgar Abhiyan LIVE: PM kicks off mega jobs launch event in UP today to aid migrant workers

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Updated: June 26, 2020 10:10:38 am

Modi’s Atmanirbhar Rojgar Abhiyan LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Uttar Pradesh government’s ‘Atmanirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan’ today as the government looks to help migrant workers. About one crore migrant workers who lost their jobs due to coronavirus pandemic are likely to benefit from this unique initiative. The scheme will be launched by the Prime Minister virtually through video conference in the presence of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Other than providing direct jobs, the initiative also aims at promoting local entrepreneurship. It will also encourage industrial associations and other organisations to create employment opportunities. The UP Rojgar Abhiyan is in addition to the Centre’s schemes being run under the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme to bolster various sectors.

 

Live Blog

Highlights

    10:10 (IST)26 Jun 2020
    Villages in UP to join virtually

    Villages across all districts of Uttar Pradesh will join this program through the Common Service Centers and Krishi Vigyan Kendras at 11 PM today.

    10:01 (IST)26 Jun 2020
    Focus on employment, encouraging local entrepreneurship

    The campaign is focused on providing employment, promote local entrepreneurship, and create a partnership with industrial associations and other organisations, said the Prime Minister’s office.

    09:54 (IST)26 Jun 2020
    Narendra Modi to launch second jobs campaign in a week

    Extending the efforts towards providing jobs to migrant workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch ‘Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan’ on 26 June.

