Modi’s Atmanirbhar Rojgar Abhiyan LIVE: PM kicks off mega jobs launch event in UP today to aid migrant workers

Atmanirbhar Rojgar Abhiyan HIGHLIGHTS:

Modi’s Atmanirbhar Rojgar Abhiyan LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Uttar Pradesh government’s ‘Atmanirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan’ today as the government looks to help migrant workers. About one crore migrant workers who lost their jobs due to coronavirus pandemic are likely to benefit from this unique initiative. The scheme will be launched by the Prime Minister virtually through video conference in the presence of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Other than providing direct jobs, the initiative also aims at promoting local entrepreneurship. It will also encourage industrial associations and other organisations to create employment opportunities. The UP Rojgar Abhiyan is in addition to the Centre’s schemes being run under the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme to bolster various sectors.