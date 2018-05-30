Modi’s affordable housing dream work in progress, but still a long way to go; check what this report says

The government aims to provide 20 million affordable houses by 31 March 2022 under PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna).

The Narendra Modi-led government’s dream to provide affordable housing to the urban poor still remains as a work-in progress, as 26-37 million urban households still reside in informal housing, and in poor living conditions, according to a report released by FICCI said. “The bulk of these households are low-income — Economically Weaker Section (EWS) households, with annual incomes below Rs 3 lakhs ($4,600), and Low Income Group (LIG) households with annual incomes of Rs 3 lakhs to Rs 6 lakhs ($4,600–$9,200),” the report, published by FSG Mumbai and released on Wednesday by FICCI President Rashesh Shah, said.

The report also highlights that rapid urbanization and the lack of planned affordable housing in India have led to a shortage of 10–12 million urban homes. There is a demand-supply gap of 20 million in the housing sector Rashesh Shah said, adding, “It will take around 8-10 years to fill the demand-supply gap in the housing sector.”

The government had come out with an initiative to provide affordable housing for the urban poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana with a target of building 20 million affordable houses by 31 March 2022. According to the report, the credit-linked subsidies (CLS) under the scheme had benefited tens of thousands of end-users, but it does not seem to have improved the affordability of homes.

FSG notes the credit-linked subsidy (CLS) under the PMAY scheme can be instrumental in increasing affordability as it provides an upfront reduction of up to Rs 2.67 lakhs for a loan of Rs 6 lakhs. So far, while the subsidy has reached thousands of needy borrowers, it has had little impact on affordability because customers only know whether they are getting the CLS after receiving a loan, and hence cannot factor it into their home purchase decision. Noting the various ways by which the government can improve affordability, FSG said that the government can explore options such as beneficiary-led construction by EWS households and also provide home improvement and extension loans.

The report noted the success of a new group of “Affordable Housing Finance Companies” (AHFCs), and said that this is addressing the gap and serving low-income, urban informal customers using an innovation pioneered in India—field-based credit assessment. Rashesh Shah said that the distinction between the housing finance companies and affordable housing finance companies is blurring with the passage of time. “I expect more growth in the coming 5 to 6 years for the sector,” he added.

“These companies (AHFCs) have grown from a combined loan book of close to Rs 1,000 crores in March 2013 to over Rs 27,000 crores in December 2017, at an average loan ticket size of Rs 9.3 lakhs ($14,350), and have facilitated the ownership of more than 230,000 affordable homes,” the report noted, adding that the potential remains immense.