  • MORE MARKET STATS

Modi’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ important initiative, says IMF

By: |
September 25, 2020 10:57 AM

Looking ahead, as the prime minister has said, for India to play a more important part in the global economy, pursuing policies that stimulate by improving the efficiency and competitiveness of the economy is critical, he said, responding to a question on Modi's call for an "Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Narendra Modi, coronavirus outbreak, Gerry Rice, Make For The World, NITI Aayog, global economy, latest news on IMFPrime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for an “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) is an important initiative, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday. “The economic package under this self-reliant India initiative, which was announced in the aftermath of the coronavirus shock, has supported the Indian economy and mitigated significant downside risks, so we do see that initiative as having been important,” Gerry Rice, Director, Communications Department, IMF, told reporters at his fortnightly news conference here.

Looking ahead, as the prime minister has said, for India to play a more important part in the global economy, pursuing policies that stimulate by improving the efficiency and competitiveness of the economy is critical, he said, responding to a question on Modi’s call for an “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

Related News

“To achieve the stated ‘Make For The World’ goal in India, the priority is to remain focussed on policies that can help further integrate India in the global value chain, including through trade, investment and technology,” Rice said.

Responding to another question, he said the IMF’s joint study with the NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Finance shows that to achieve a high performance in health-related sustainable development goals, India would need to gradually increase its total spending in the healthcare sector from the current 3.7 per cent of the GDP.

“More generally, beyond the health sector, comprehensive structural reforms are needed to achieve more inclusive and sustainable medium-term growth.

“We have talked about those reforms before — infrastructure, land reforms, product market and labour market reforms, increasing female labour force participation, access to finance and better jobs,” Rice said.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Modi’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ important initiative says IMF
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Animal spirits stabilize in August even as virus rages across economy; manufacturing, services improve
2Delay in transfer of export benefits suggests failure of automated system
3CAG detects Rs 44-k cr tax loss for govt in FY18-FY19