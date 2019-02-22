Modi’s $5 trillion bet: PM promises to put India among world’s top 3; key challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that terrorism and climate change were the biggest challenges being faced by the world including India.

India would soon become a $5 trillion economy and find its place among the world’s top 3 economies in the coming 15 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. The BJP-ruled NDA government, in recent years, has taken several new initiatives including the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and MUDRA initiatives, he also said.

“It is our endeavour that India finds a place in the top three economies of the world in one-and-a-half decade,” the news agency PTI reported citing prime minister. PM Modi is visiting South Korea on the invitation of President Moon Jae-in.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that terrorism and climate change were the biggest challenges being faced by the world including India. However, these can be overcome by implementing the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi who espoused the cause of humanity, he added.

This is his second visit to the Republic of Korea since 2015 and second summit meeting with President Moon Jae-in.

“Today, the humanity across the world is facing two serious problems — one is terrorism and second is climate change. If we look at the life of Mahatma Gandhi, we can find solutions to both these problems. If we look at his life, ideals and advice, we can find a path forward,” PTI also reported citing Modi.