Modicare yet to kick in but India moves up healthcare access ranking; here’s what needs to be done now

Even as ambitious universal healthcare coverage for India’s poor families, Modicare, is yet to kick in, the country has shown progress by jumping eight ranks on a global healthcare access and quality (HAQ) index between 1990 and 2016. “India’s improvements on the HAQ Index hastened from 2000 to 2016,” a study published by medical journal The Lancet said, adding that sub-national inequalities are still a concern. India moved up from 153 in 1990 to 145 in 2016 in raking on the HAQ index.

“Striking subnational disparities emerged in personal health-care access and quality, with China and India having

particularly large gaps between locations with the highest and lowest scores in 2016,” the report said. Notably, Modicare aims to provide health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year to 10 crore poor families. But for healthcare coverage to succeed, a research done by Public Library of Science said that basic health care infrastructure for delivery of primary health services needs to be strong.

Even as India shows improvement in healthcare access, Indians show discontent about the healthcare services available in the country, a survey showed. Only 32% Indians said that healthcare facilities and services in their city have improved whereas 62% said they have not improved. The major concern for people is low-quality government hospitals and private hospitals operating like businesses for profit, a survey conducted by LocalCircles said.

Cases such as children dying in a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh due to lack of oxygen and a Gurgaon-based private hospital billing drugs and consumables at a profit of over 1700% made people wary of the healthcare system in the country. One of the biggest concern for the country is its dismal budgetary expenditure on healthcare. India’s health budget has not changed much since 2009 and remained merely between 0.98% and 1.18% of the GDP, one of the lowest in the world.