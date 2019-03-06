Modi wave in action as most feel corruption is down, cost of living has fallen

With India heading towards the general election in 2019, environment for Modi government looks positive. 57 per cent of the Indian citizens feel that prices of essential commodities and cost of living has been reduced in the last five years and 64 per cent said there has been a reduction in corruption under the current government, shows a recent survey.

75 per cent of the citizens in the survey has given thumbs up to the government’s performance during the last five years.

While 30 per cent citizens feel Modi Government has exceeded expectations, 45 per cent rate the government as meeting them, said a citizens survey on government’s performance conducted by LocalCircles.

The responses of citizens are likely based on result of the government missions and programmes announced in the five years such as income tax cuts, reservation for EWS category, resolution of angel tax for startups, healthcare for the masses via Ayushman Bharat, noted the survey. The citizens might have evaluated the government’s performance comparing it with that of the previous UPA II and based on its election manifesto, it added.

Here’s are citizen assessment of 5 years of Modi Government:

The Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data shows a high unemployment rate of 7.1 per cent. However, 48 per cent of the citizens feel that the government has been able to address the unemployment problem well, while 39 per cent feel the opposite.

There has been an improvement in government functioning which is apparent from the survey showing that only 25 per cent of citizens feel its performance below expectation in 2019 as compared to 43 per cent in 2018.

57 per cent of the citizens feel that prices of essential commodities and cost of living had reduced in the last five years. Moreover, with the passage of new child rape law and other government interventions, 55 per cent of the citizens surveyed feel crime against women and children have reduced, according to the survey.

64 per cent citizen in the survey said that there has been a reduction in corruption under the current government, while only 30 per cent said it had not reduced.

Even after concerns over the working of Parliament due to rising disruptions, 65 per cent citizens in the survey said that the Modi government has effectively handled the Parliament and delivered on key bills in the last five years.

A good majority of the citizens in the survey said that there has been a reduction in terrorism and communalism in India and the current government has handled the Pakistan well.

Against this backdrop, if the trend continues, there are bright chances of the Modi government to get re-elected in 2019 general elections in the country, said the survey.