Modi to issue unique Rs 75 coin in memory of Subhash Chandra Bose; check details, specifications

It was on December 30, 1943, legendary freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose who had founded the Indian National Army (INA) hoisted the Tricolour for the first time at Cellular Jail, Port Blair.

With an aim to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Tricolour hoisting for the first time by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Port Blair, the central government on Tuesday announced a release of Rs 75 coin. “The coin of seventy-five rupees denomination shall only be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of the central government on the occasion of ’75th Anniversary of Hoisting of Tricolour’ for the first time by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Port Blair,” PTI reported citing a notification released by Ministry of Finance.

3 key things to know:

1)The Rs 75 coin, bearing image of ‘Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’ saluting the flag on the background of cellular jail, would be 35-gram in weight, PTI reported.

2)The coin would be composed of 50 percent silver, 40 percent copper, and 5 percent each of nickel and zinc, the report said.

3)Just below the portrait of Bose, a numeral 75th along with inscription anniversary would be showcased on the coin. In addition, the coin would bear an inscription of both Devanagari script and English saying ‘First Flag Hoisting Day’.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on October 21, 2018, had also hoisted the Tricolour at Red Fort launched the plaque to mark respect to the 75th Anniversary of the establishment of Azad Hind Government, formed by Subhash Chandra Bose.