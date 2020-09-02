Modi to address US-India forum; ease of doing business, manufacturing, FDI on PM’s mind

The theme covers various subjects such as India’s potential in becoming a global manufacturing hub, opportunities in India’s gas market, ease of doing business to attract FDI in India, etc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tomorrow address the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, speaking on the theme of ‘US-India Navigating New Challenges’. The theme covers various subjects such as India’s potential in becoming a global manufacturing hub, opportunities in India’s gas market, ease of doing business to attract FDI in India, etc, said the Prime Minister’s Office. Common opportunities and challenges in tech space, Indo-Pacific economic issues, and innovation in public health are also among the major issues that can be discussed. “It is a win-win partnership mutually dependent geo-politically, trade, culturally, diplomatically and scientifically,” said Mukesh Aghi, President, USISPF.

Aggressive and assertive China provides further opportunity for both nations to collaborate and ensure international rule of law prevails, Mukesh Aghi added. The summit encompasses areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment; strategic energy ties; India’s position in global supply chains; and collaboration in fintech, healthcare, and technology.

Earlier in the summit, a top American diplomat said that there is a chance of a ‘mini trade deal’ between the US and India even before the November 3 presidential election in the United States. India and the US are negotiating a deal to remove roadblocks on trade issues to boost economic ties. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said that PM Modi and President Donald Trump have a strong personal bond and a strong commitment to do a trade deal, so there’s a chance.

Meanwhile, US Vice President Mike Pence on Monday said that the best is yet to come in the US-India relations. As India and the US stand more closely together for security, it will only strengthen the case for a future of freedom, Mike Pence added. He further said that the strong India-US ties is a result of the relationship that President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have forged as they are both larger than life figures.