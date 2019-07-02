Modi sets up a high-powered committee of CMs for agricultural reform

The high-powered committee will have CMs of Karnataka, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, UP, MP & Union ministers for agriculture, rural development & panchayati raj as members. (Reuters)

The Centre on Monday formed a high-powered committee of chief ministers led by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to suggest structural reforms to boost farm productivity and marketing.

The high-powered committee will have CMs of Karnataka, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, UP, MP & Union ministers for agriculture, rural development & panchayati raj as members. Fadnavis is the convenor of the committee while NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand is its the member-secretary. The committee would suggest modalities for adoption and time bound implementation of agriculture sector reforms in two months, the government said in a statement.