Modi plans to double agriculture income but India’s youth not interested in making a career in it

There was 25 percent plunge in the average number of agriculture related job searches each week during CY 2017.

Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman last Saturday may have talked about inadequate number of manufacturing jobs that India generates, the agriculture sector that actually provides for the largest number of jobs doesn’t have many takers among the millennials. According to the study conducted by a job website Indeed, there was 25 percent plunge in the average number of agriculture related job searches each week during CY2017.The millennials are not much attracted to the country’s agriculture sector due to poor awareness about the scope of the sector, dearth of entrepreneurial spirit, and lack of job security, the study said. This is happening at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is talking about doubling farmer income by 2022.

India may have been rapidly growing over the last thirty years, lack of jobs in the manufacturing sector could derail the growth story of the world’s fastest growing economy, Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman had said. The economist had said that India must develop enough number of manufacturing jobs, if it actually wants to become a leader in Asia, surpassing China, and employ its large population base.

The agriculture sector may grow at 2.1 percent in 2018, the recent Economic Survey 2017-18 had said. The sector remains the largest employer, according to a multiple surveys. The lowest level of interest in agricultural jobs is shown by the job seekers in the age group of 21 to 25 years, according to the study. The sample size for the survey constituted fresh graduates, newcomers and interns. However, the age group of 31 to 35 years shows higher than average interest in the category of jobs.