Modi may solve drinking water, irrigation problems in 13 Rajasthan districts with this canal project push

At his last political rally in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that state’s proposal Eastern Canal project would be positively considered by the Centre. Modi also said that the water resources ministry is actively considering to list it as a national project. Once the canal project gets completed, drinking water and irrigation problems in 13 districts covering 40 percent of the population of the state are expected to be resolved, he added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has been repeatedly heard saying in the past that considering the water scarcity in the state, the central government should provide special assistance and declare the proposed Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) a project of national importance. At the last NITI Aayog meeting too, Vasundhara Raje raised critical water problems of the state and suggested to declare the ERCP a national project. She had also asked to expedite its work.

All about the project

Rs 40,451 crore Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) is planned to harvest surplus yield available in the southern Rajasthan rivers and transfer to deficit basins in south-eastern Rajasthan to meet the drinking or irrigation and industrial water needs. The south-eastern districts include Jhalawar, along with Bara, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Tonk, Jaipur, Dausa, Karoli, Alwar, Bharatpur and Dholpur districts. The detailed project report of ERCP has already received in-principle approval from the Central Water Commission (CWC) in 2016.

What the project aims to do

1.The project is aimed towards providing irrigation facilities to nearly 10 lakh acres of land.

2.To increase availability of surface water and groundwater in the area.

3.To take care of flood or drought situation in the region.

4.To generate employment for local youth.

Proposed completion

1.The project is proposed to be completed in three phases in seven years from 2017 to 2023.

2.First phase of nearly Rs 18474 crore is proposed to be completed in five years from 2017 to 2021.