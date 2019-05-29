Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal

Published: May 29, 2019 5:04:56 PM

Out of several schemes launched by Narendra Modi in his first term, many are about to finish their targets including SAUBHAGYA, UJJAWALA, and Swachh Bharat Mission - Gramin.

Fiscal hawks may breathe easy. The NDA government’s second term may not see a spike in the fiscal deficit, with the administration’s fiscal consolidation efforts getting a helping hand from an unlikely ally — Narendra Modi’s pet social schemes such as Swachh Bharat, according to Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council member Ashima Goyal. “With this government, I don’t think we are going to see a very large rise in the fiscal deficit,” since the spending on social schemes will not be that high in the second term, Ashima Goyal told ET Now in an interview. “A lot of this government’s schemes such as Swachh Bharat, etc are nearing completion,” Ashima Goyal said. “So, there will be money available to re-allocate,” she added.

Out of several schemes launched by Narendra Modi in his first term, many are about to finish their targets including SAUBHAGYA, UJJAWALA, Swachh Bharat Mission – Gramin, and Village electrification program Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana which was completed in 2018.

Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar YojanaSAUBHAGYA

PM’s Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana, in which the government had targeted to provide electricity connections to both urban and rural families, is also about to wrap up. With only 0.01% of the targeted 4 crore households left to be electrified, the PM’s scheme is nearing its completion term after missing the target of December 2018. As of 28 May 2019, only 18,734 households of total 21,30,36,453 houses are left, according to the official SAUBHAGYA portal. Under the scheme, the beneficiaries are entitled to service line cable, energy meter including pre-paid/smart meter, single point wiring and a maximum number of 5 LED lamps, and DC power plug. Only 4 districts in Chhattisgarh remain where 100% of households have not been given electricity connections. These are — Narayanpur, Bijapur, Sukma, Dantewada.

Swachh Bharat Mission

One of the major targets for PM’s Swachh Bharat scheme was the elimination of open-defecation places. Divided in two, the programme is handled separately in rural and urban areas under the names Swacch Bharat Abhiyan – Gramin and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan – Urban.

Under the Garmin branch, the government agenda was to create over 90 million toilets in rural India. As on 29 May 2019, over 99% of the targeted number has been achieved and with the completion of toilet building in Odisha, the mission for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan – Gramin will be accomplished. Recently, Nigeria’s Minister of Water Resources Suleiman H Adamu wrote in the Indian Express that the success of India’s Swachh Bharat Mission has spurred Nigeria into taking action.

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana

PM Narendra Modi’s scheme of bringing light to every village of the country has fulfilled its agenda as there are zero un-electrified villages in the country, according to the Transforming India portal. The global energy watchdog — International Energy Agency (IEA) — had called the scheme one of the greatest success stories in the world. The government had achieved the goal in April 2018. The government had targeted electrification of 597,464 census villages for this scheme.

UJJWALA

Government’s UJJWALA scheme of providing LPG connections to households is also near its completion term with over 7 crore families already reaping the benefit of the scheme. According to the government’s initial estimate, there are about 10 crore families that require LPG connections. Hence, about 70% of the agenda of UJJWALA scheme has been fulfilled. The government had allocated around Rs 8000 crore for the implementation of the scheme, according to the official UJJWALA portal.

