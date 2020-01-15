Modi magic wanes: Back to square one?

CPI inflation has trended to the levels it was at the time Modi came to power in May 2014.
Former finance minister P Chidambaram termed it the completion of the “circle of incompetent management” since, as he put it, CPI inflation has trended to the levels it was at the time Modi came to power in May 2014. We look at the facts.
Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.