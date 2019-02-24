Modi launches PM-KISAN, transfers first Rs 2,000 installment to over one crore farmers; all you need to know

February 24, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday officially launched the Rs 75,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Kisan Nidhi (PM-KISAN) at a farmer’s rally in Gorakhpur.

Modi rally in Rajasthan, Modi in Tonk, Modi rally todayPM Modi distributed certificates among select farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday officially launched the Rs 75,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Kisan Nidhi (PM-KISAN) at a farmer’s rally in Gorakhpur. He transferred the first instalment of Rs 2,000 each to over one crore farmers.

Modi said KISAN scheme would help to achieve the aspirations of crores of farmers who feed the nation. Following the launch, PM Modi also distributed certificates among select farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme.

State governments will send list of farmers who avail this scheme to central government and 12 crore small farmers in the country who have 5 acres or less land will benefit from it, he said at the launch event.

“Tomorrow is a historic day! The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi will be launched from Gorakhpur. This is a scheme that will give wings to the aspirations of crores of hardworking farmers of India who feed our nation,” the Prime Minister had said in a tweet on Saturday.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) was announced in the interim Budget 2019-20 on February 1, 2019. Under the Scheme, Rs 6,000 will be given per year to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding/ownership of up to 2 hectares.

The amount will be given in three instalments of Rs.2000 each.

The amount will be transferred directly to the bank account of beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer. DBT will ensure transparency in the entire process and will save time for the farmers. The Scheme was introduced to augment the income of the Small and Marginal Farmers (SMFs). It is estimated to benefit more than 12 crore small and marginal farmers.

