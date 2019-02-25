Modi launches PM-KISAN scheme, over 1 crore farmers get 1st instalment of Rs 2,000

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana as Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath looks on, in Gorakhpur on Sunday (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched his government’s ambitious Rs 75,000-crore scheme for farmers, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), from Gorakhpur by transferring the first instalment of Rs 2,000 each to over one crore farmers. Another one crore farmers are expected to be covered in the next two to three days.

Intended to benefit 12 crore farmers across India, the cash transfer scheme proposes to give Rs 6,000 to farmers in three instalments annually and will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme.

The scheme was announced by interim finance minister Piyush Goyal in the interim Budget on February 1, 2019.

Invoking former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who gave the slogan ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kissan’, the Prime Minister said the entire country stands with our farmers today.

Addressing a rally, Modi said today is not an ordinary day. “This day is going to be recorded in history. I congratulate the people of Gorakhpur for witnessing the launch of the scheme,” he said, adding that his government is making sure that the promised amount is sent to the bank accounts and homes of farmers.

Under the scheme, small farmers in the country, who have land holding of 5 acre or less, will benefit from it. Farmers who have not received the first instalment today, will get it in coming weeks.

“We have kept the smallest of troubles that our farmers face in mind and solved those challenges completely. Our goal is to empower farmers and make them capable. The money that is being provided to you is your right and no one can take it from you,” Modi said.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said “Loan waivers are an easy way out, but they aren’t the answer. “This is new India. Here you will get the exact amount of money allotted to you by the government and not just 15 paise of the 1 rupee sanctioned.”

On the minimum support price of crops, Modi said, “Our government has met the years-old demand of farmers for the MSP. More than 50% of the support price cost of 22 rabi and kharif crops has been fixed.”