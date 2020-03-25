Modi govt’s largest ration subsidy scheme for 80 Cr Indians; buy rice, wheat at this price

The decision is taken after PM Modi announced a countrywide lockdown yesterday, forcing people to stay inside their houses for the next 21 days.

Narendra Modi-led government has approved the world’s largest food security scheme to benefit 80 crore people across the country. Out of them, every person will get 7 kg ration per month for the next three months, including wheat at a cost of Rs 2 per kg, instead of Rs 27 per kg; and rice at cost of Rs 3 per kg, instead of Rs 37 per kg, Cabinet Minister Prakash Javadekar said in a press conference today. The decision is taken after PM Modi announced a countrywide lockdown yesterday, forcing people to stay inside their houses for the next 21 days to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister has also assured that there will be no shortage of food products and essential goods during the lockdown. Immediately after the announcement of 21 days lockdown, grocery stores in the country saw a burst of buyers rushing to gather enough grocery items to keep their household running in the lockdown. On delivery businesses, he said that it is unfortunate that delivery agents are harassed at some places, but such cases are very few in number.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the recapitalisation of regional rural banks with Rs 1340 crores, to improve their capital adequacy ratio. While Rs 670 crores will be given by the centre, Rs 670 crore will be collected from different banks. from the central government. In another major announcement, the centre and state tax subsidy will continue for apparel export. In an earlier announcement made by the government, the contractual workers of the government will be paid full salary, irrespective of the disruption caused by the coronavirus scare.