Modi govt’s key focus on self employment; not easy to employ so many job seekers, says BJP spokesperson

Modi government\u2019s key focus has been on self-employment and entrepreneurship as providing jobs to the fast-growing section of new job seekers is difficult, said a BJP spokesperson. The government\u2019s primary focus areas are manufacturing, developing MSME sector, entrepreneurship, self-employment and promotion of ease of doing business, said the BJP's national spokesperson on economic affairs Gopal Krishna Agarwal at a session organised by Assocham. At a time when India is facing equity capital shortage, it\u2019s important to attract foreign investments in the economy, he noted. So, the government, during its tenure, also focussed attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to create capital in the domestic economy, he added.\u00a0 Also read: CEA issues draft guidelines on cross-border power Bad loans The Modi government has worked extensively to resolve the non-performing assets (NPAs) issue and ensured liquidity position improves in the banking sector, he said. The economic reforms such as IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code), NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) have helped the situation to improve, Gopal Krishna Agarwal added. Credit slowdown Even as credit offtake slowed down during the early years, concerted efforts by the government resulted in credit offtake for financial institutions increasing by 14-15 per cent year-on-year, he said. Interest rates Since India currently has high interest rates, it\u2019s important that these get reduced for economy and industry to grow, he said. There is need for structural changes to be brought in the structural component of financial institutions so that the country moves towards low interest rates, the BJP spokesperson said. Various projects that came to a standstill owing to issues related to land, inter-ministerial complexities among others are being addressed by the PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance And Timely Implementation) platform launched by the Modi government, he said.