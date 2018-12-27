Modi govt’s fiscal situation worsens; deficit hits 115% budget estimates in eight months

The fiscal situation of the Narendra Modi government has worsened with the fiscal deficit in the first eight months of the financial year 2018-19 hitting 115% of the budget estimates.

The fiscal situation of the Narendra Modi government has worsened with the fiscal deficit in the first eight months of the financial year 2018-19 hitting 115% of the budget estimates. Experts have warned of fiscal slippage on account of shortfall in indirect tax collection.

The fiscal deficit for the period of April-November was Rs 6.24 lakh crore, at 114.8% of the Budget estimates. The government has set the fiscal deficit target at 3.2% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Net tax receipts were Rs 7.32 lakh crore, the government data showed.

The government, however, has expressed confidence that it will meet the budgeted fiscal deficit target.

