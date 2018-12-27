Modi govt’s fiscal situation worsens; deficit hits 115% budget estimates in eight months

By: | Published: December 27, 2018 4:37 PM

The fiscal situation of the Narendra Modi government has worsened with the fiscal deficit in the first eight months of the financial year 2018-19 hitting 115% of the budget estimates.

The fiscal situation of the Narendra Modi government has worsened with the fiscal deficit in the first eight months of the financial year 2018-19 hitting 115% of the budget estimates.The fiscal situation of the Narendra Modi government has worsened with the fiscal deficit in the first eight months of the financial year 2018-19 hitting 115% of the budget estimates.

The fiscal situation of the Narendra Modi government has worsened with the fiscal deficit in the first eight months of the financial year 2018-19 hitting 115% of the budget estimates. Experts have warned of fiscal slippage on account of shortfall in indirect tax collection.

The fiscal deficit for the period of April-November was Rs 6.24 lakh crore, at 114.8% of the Budget estimates. The government has set the fiscal deficit target at 3.2% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).  Net tax receipts were Rs 7.32 lakh crore, the government data showed.

The government, however, has expressed confidence that it will meet the budgeted fiscal deficit target.

Updates follow soon…

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Modi govt’s fiscal situation worsens; deficit hits 115% budget estimates in eight months
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition