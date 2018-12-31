Modi govt wanted PCA norms relaxed but strict norms reduced contagion losses; here’s what RBI report shows

Published: December 31, 2018

PCA was introduced by Raghuram Rajan but rules were revised in April 2017 under Urjit Patel. Presently, 11 PSU banks are under RBI's close watch as per the PCA framework.

Even as the government, on the insistence of public sector banks (PSBs), wanted the prompt corrective action (PCA) norms relaxed, the strict norms have helped reduce contagion losses incurred by the banking system in case of PCA banks’ failure, an annual report by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

The government and the RBI locked horn over PCA framework among other issues. The RBI held that 11 PSBs should continue to remain under the close watch of the central bank until their financial health improves, while the government wanted the norms to be relaxed so that some banks could start lending again.

“Lending and other restrictions imposed on PCA banks under the PCA framework have led to a reduced impact on the system through connectivity. This has reduced the contagion losses incurred by the banking system in case of PCA banks failure,” the RBI said in its Financial Stability Report released on Monday.

PCA was introduced by Raghuram Rajan but rules were revised in April 2017 under Urjit Patel. Since July 2017, 11 PSU banks have come under its ambit. Under the PCA, the RBI can impose several restrictions on extending fresh loans and dividend distribution. Interestingly, restrictions have been imposed on a case-to-case basis.

The RBI has placed PSBs, including Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, United Bank of India, Corporation Bank, IDBI Bank and UCO Bank, under the PCA framework.

“Solvency losses due to a simultaneous failure of 11 PCA banks have declined from Rs 73,500 crore (6.8 per cent of total tier-1 capital) to Rs 34,200 crore (3.1 per cent of total tier-1 capital) in the last four quarters and to this extent the PCA framework has been successful in reducing the systemic footprint of the PCA banks,” the report added.

The government recently announced the second phase of bank recapitalisation plan, which is expected to help better-performing banks to exit PCA. The government hopes that capital infusion will help 4-5 such banks

