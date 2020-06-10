Modi govt to link 50 lakh artisans, weavers to GeM portal: Smriti Irani

The Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development was addressing members from the Ficci Ladies Organisation through a virtual platform.

Union minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that the government e-marketplace (GeM) portal will onboard 50 lakh artisans and weavers of the country, a move aimed at commercialisation of their potential. She said the Ministry of Textiles has data including Aadhaar of close to 50 lakh artisans and weavers.

“We are in the process of ensuring that these 50 lakh artisans and weavers now migrate to the GeM portal where governments across the country can procure directly from them,” Irani said. She said the Textiles Ministry is also working in collaboration with the NIC (National Informatics Centre) to ensure setting up of a platform which can help commercialise the potential of artisans and weavers and there can be a direct sale to the citizens of India.

"These are artisans and weavers who will be authenticated in terms of the output that they have of skill and craft by the Ministry of Textiles," Irani said.