‘Modi govt spent Rs 90.9 trillion on development and welfare in FY15-FY22′

The Centre has spent Rs 90.9 trillion on developmental expenditure including infrastructure creation, subsidies and affordable housing over the last eight years, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s office tweeted countering criticism by former finance minister P Chidambaram that the government didn’t spend enough money collected from fuel taxes on the poor.

Chidambaram recently wrote that the total outgo on free food grain, cash allowances to women, PM-Kisan and other cash transfers is “no more than Rs 2.25 trillion — which is less than the annual fuel taxes collected by the Centre alone.”

According to Chidambaram, the Modi government has earned Rs 26.5 trillion from fuel tax collections between FY15 and FY22.

“The expenditure incurred by the Modi government includes Rs 24.85 trillion spent so far on food, fuel and fertiliser subsidies and Rs 26.3 trillion on capital creation. Over the 10 years of UPA, only Rs 13.9 trillion was spent on subsidies,” Sitharaman’s office said.

“The developmental expenditure incurred by the Modi government of Rs 90.9 trillion so far is over and above the Rs 93,685.68 crore already spent between 2014-22 on repaying the UPA-era oil bonds. Further, an additional Rs 1.48 trillion will be paid by 2026.”

In contrast, only Rs 49.2 trillion was spent on this during 2004-14, her office said.