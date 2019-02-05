Modi govt disburses over Rs 8,300 crore subsidy to 3.77 lakh home buyers under PMAY

By: | Published: February 5, 2019 7:48 PM

In the current financial year, the government has so far disbursed 5,372.90 crores to 2,36,129 home buyers under the CLSS across the country.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Durga Shanker Mishra,  Narendra Modi, PMAY (U) In the current financial year, the government has so far disbursed 5,372.90 crores to 2,36,129 home buyers under the CLSS across the country.

Subsidy of over Rs 8,300 crore has been disbursed to more than 3.7 lakh home buyers so far under the government’s Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS), the Lok Sabha was told Tuesday. In a written response to a question, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said since the CLSS was launched under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), Rs 8,378.15 crore has been disbursed to 3,77,022 home buyers. The PMAY(U), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015, aims to ensure “housing for all by 2022” by providing financial assistance to beneficiaries.

CLSS was introduced in June 2015 under the PMAY to grant home loans to customers from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and the Lower Income Group (LIG) and was extended to the Middle Income Group (MIG) from January 2017. According to an official data, Gujarat has topped the list of being disbursed Rs 2,683.63 crore under the CLSS, followed by Maharashtra (Rs 2,356.44 crore), Uttar Pradesh (Rs 494.20 crore), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 461.20 crore).

In the 2015-16 financial year, the government had disbursed Rs 99.36 crore to 5,835 home buyers under the CLSS, while in 2016-17, Rs 424.33 crore had been given to 22,607 home buyers. In the 2017-18 financial year, Rs 2,481.56 crore was disbursed to 1,12,449 beneficiaries. In the current financial year, the government has so far disbursed 5,372.90 crores to 2,36,129 home buyers under the CLSS across the country.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Modi govt disburses over Rs 8,300 crore subsidy to 3.77 lakh home buyers under PMAY
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition