Modi govt disburses over Rs 8,300 crore subsidy to 3.77 lakh home buyers under PMAY

In the current financial year, the government has so far disbursed 5,372.90 crores to 2,36,129 home buyers under the CLSS across the country.

Subsidy of over Rs 8,300 crore has been disbursed to more than 3.7 lakh home buyers so far under the government’s Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS), the Lok Sabha was told Tuesday. In a written response to a question, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said since the CLSS was launched under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), Rs 8,378.15 crore has been disbursed to 3,77,022 home buyers. The PMAY(U), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015, aims to ensure “housing for all by 2022” by providing financial assistance to beneficiaries.

CLSS was introduced in June 2015 under the PMAY to grant home loans to customers from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and the Lower Income Group (LIG) and was extended to the Middle Income Group (MIG) from January 2017. According to an official data, Gujarat has topped the list of being disbursed Rs 2,683.63 crore under the CLSS, followed by Maharashtra (Rs 2,356.44 crore), Uttar Pradesh (Rs 494.20 crore), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 461.20 crore).

In the 2015-16 financial year, the government had disbursed Rs 99.36 crore to 5,835 home buyers under the CLSS, while in 2016-17, Rs 424.33 crore had been given to 22,607 home buyers. In the 2017-18 financial year, Rs 2,481.56 crore was disbursed to 1,12,449 beneficiaries. In the current financial year, the government has so far disbursed 5,372.90 crores to 2,36,129 home buyers under the CLSS across the country.