Modi govt confident of doubling farmers income by 2022

Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary on Tuesday expressed confidence of achieving the target of doubling farmers income by 2022. The average monthly income of farmers’ income stood at Rs 8,167 during 2016-17, while at Rs 6,426 in 2013-14, as per the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) report, he said.

“…doubling farmers’ income is the priority of the government. …I am confident (that) the target set by the Prime Minister will definitely be achieved,” the minister said at the closing of three-day Krishi Vigyan Mela here. He said a number of schemes have been launched towards fulfilling this goal, and budget allocation for the sector has also been increased substantially for the next fiscal.

The budget allocation for agriculture has crossed Rs 1,50,000 crore for 2020-21, he said in a statement. It may be noted that a high-level committee has recommended a series of measures for boosting the farmers’ income. Lauding Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for organising the Farmers’ Fair, think-tank Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand expressed satisfaction that during the three-day fair the sale of seeds has crossed Rs 45 lakhs.

In his address, ICAR Director General Trilochan Mohapatra said more than 80,000 farmers have taken part in Krishi Vigyan Mela this year. He said under the “Mera Gaon, Mera Gaurav” scheme, 13,500 villages are being covered. Agriculture scientists go to these villages every month and address the problems of farmers.