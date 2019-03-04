Modi govt brought in fixed-terms jobs, but little else in terms of labour reforms

Fearing backlash as it was approaching the last year of its tenure, the government decided to whittle down the plan.

Huge expectations notwithstanding, the Narendra Modi government hasn’t made much headway on labour reforms. Although fixed-term employment was brought in, first in garment industry and then in all sectors, Centre’s plan to amalgamate 44 central labour Acts into four codes hasn’t materialised.

Immediately after assuming office in May 2014, the Modi government embarked on a major labour reform initiative, touted to be the most comprehensive one since independence. However, it could only introduce the wage code, which proposes universalisation of minimum wages, in the Lok Sabha while the three other codes — on industrial relations, social security and safety & working conditions — are yet to get the Cabinet nod.

The draft code on industrial relations, the most important initiative in the labour reforms to improve ease of doing business, had ambitious proposals like allowing firms employing up to 300 people, against 100 now, to retrench/lay off workers and/or close down.

Fearing backlash as it was approaching the last year of its tenure, the government decided to whittle down the plan. Sources also said that the labour ministry is also having second thoughts on barring outsiders from becoming office-bearers of trade unions in the organised sector and other proposals that would have made doing business easier.

KR Shyam Sundar, professor at XLRI, said codification of complex labour laws failed primarily because of the justifiable perception amongst trade unions that it was a means to introduce employer friendly reforms.

“So high on aspirations and low on delivery is the basic problem for NDA government. The remarkable failure of effective and meaningful social dialogue resulted in loss of confidence in the minds of trade unions which weakened the legitimacy of reforms. In effect the big ticket reforms remain a non-starter at best and controversial at worst, “he said.