Modi government’s electrification scheme contributed to people’s ease of living, education, income – What this study reveals

Villages newly connected to electricity have undergone a social change with enhanced use of television, mobile phones and social media, the research said. (File)

A research body linked to the BJP Tuesday said the Union government’s scheme to connect all houses with electricity has made positive contributions to people’s lives in a host of fields, including ease of living, education, income generation, health and their sense of security. The study by Public Policy Research Centre, which is headed by BJP vice president and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, was confined to Madhya Pradesh with researchers covering its 34 revenue villages besides many more habitations spread across seven districts, the researchers said, while releasing the findings.

Sahasrabuddhe said ‘Saubhagya’ scheme, which is aimed at connecting all households in the country with power, has opened the path for security, respect and self-reliance for beneficiaries and has also led to “democratisation of aspirations”.

The researchers did over 250 case studies.

Villages newly connected to electricity have undergone a social change with enhanced use of television, mobile phones and social media, the research said.

In remote habitations nestled around forests and hills, residents said cases of snake bites and scorpion bites have come down due to light.

Presence of light has given students on an average 90 more minutes for studies, the research said and cited case studies to claim that people running shops near highways have their earnings boosted due to more business during evening.

Women are happier because they have to spend less time on household chores, it said.

Another case study found that cases of theft have come down due to electrification.