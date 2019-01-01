Modi government misses GST collection target in December, earns Rs. 94,726 crore

The government has collected Rs. 94,726 crore from GST in the month of December.

The government has once again missed the target of garnering more than one lakh crore rupees from GST in the month of December, giving rise to concerns that the government may not be able to contain the fiscal deficit to 3.2% of the GDP when finance minister Arun Jaitley will present the interim budget on first February.

The government has collected Rs. 94,726 crore from GST in the month of December. Central GST collection was Rs. 16,442 crore, State GST was Rs. 22,459 crore and Integrated GST was Rs. 47,936 crore (including Rs. 23,635 crore collected on imports). The government has collected a Cess of Rs. 7,888 crore, including Rs. 838 crore collected on imports.

While briefing the media after chairing the 31st meeting of GST council held in New Delhi last month, Jaitley defended less than expected collections under GST. The FM called the GST collections target ‘onerous’ as it envisaged nearly 50% jump in the tax collection against the tax collected in FY 2014-15. The union government has already overshot its fiscal deficit target for 2018-19 by 15% in the first eight months.

The government has also settled Rs. 18,409 crore to CGST and Rs. 14,793 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. Rs. 18,000 crore has been settled from the balance IGST available with the union government on the provisional basis in the ratio of 50:50 between the centre and the states.

The total revenue earned by the central government and the state governments after regular settlement in the month of December, 2018 is Rs. 43,851 crore for CGST and Rs. 46,252 crore for the SGST.