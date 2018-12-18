Modi government initiates action against 7 fugitives involved in economic offences involving Rs 27,969 crore

By: | Published: December 18, 2018 9:57 PM

The government Tuesday said action has been initiated against seven fugitives involved in economic offences involving Rs 27,969 crore in competent court.

Shiv Pratap Shukla, economic offences, Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, West Bengal, ponzi schemes scams All possible channels, including legal, are being explored to get the economic offenders repatriated, said Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The government Tuesday said action has been initiated against seven fugitives involved in economic offences involving Rs 27,969 crore in competent court. All possible channels, including legal, are being explored to get the economic offenders repatriated, said Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. “Action has been initiated against seven persons under Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018, in competent court. Amount involved is Rs 27,968.83 crore,” he said.

The Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 got President’s assent in August this year. A fugitive economic offender is any individual against whom warrant for arrest is issued for his involvement in select economic offences involving amount of at least Rs 100 crore or more and has left India so as to avoid criminal prosecution.

In reply to another question related to chit fund and ponzy schemes scam in West Bengal, the minister said the government has taken cognizance of various such schemes. Shukla said the CBI has registered 42 cases relating to chit fund and ponzi schemes scams which took place in West Bengal during the last four years. Of these, 24 cases were registered in 2017 and 18 in 2018 (till November 30). He further said the Enforcement Directorate has informed that attachments for the value of Rs 274.62 crore have been issued and prosecution complaints filed against 10 persons in the case of Saradha Group of Companies.

