Modi can’t be accused of populism; no past government was this restrained in election history: Sanjeev Sanyal

Looking into India’s election cycle history, no government has remained so restrained on the fiscal side as the present government, Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal said. For the same reason, the current government can’t be accused of populism, he told CNBC TV18. On the contrary, the government is criticised for being too conservative about everything, he added. On the issue of rising NPAs, Sanjeev Sanyal had told ET Now yesterday there is no need to combine two poor banks as consolidation is a second order solution and public sector banks (PSBs) need to focus on NPA resolution.

He also told ET Now, the banks have recovered over Rs 90,000 crore in many accounts post Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) introduction. IBC has helped to bring back fund to the banking system, he had said yesterday. Many promoters have repaid loans fearing losing control on firms, he said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday said Goods and Services Tax (GST) slabs may be brought down to three along with the exemption category in order to further simplify the country’s tax regime. “The lower rate will be five per cent, the middle bracket of 12 and 18 percent can be combined to a central rate of round about 15 per cent and we might have a top rate of 25 per cent. The central rate of 15 per cent will be applied for the bulk of goods. We are looking to have a simple tax rate with round figures and most of the goods with the same rate,” he had said.

Sanyal said the centre would consider further simplifying the direct tax collection system and reduce the rates if the tax revenues continue to do well. “As the tax system gets simplified, more and more people will be paying their taxes. The tax collection has significantly gone up since the introduction of GST and now a lot of people are paying direct taxes,” he also said.