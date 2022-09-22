Modi Cabinet clears national logistics policy

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the national logistics policy, which aims to ensure seamless movement of goods and services across the country and cut elevated logistics costs.

The policy was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. He had also set a goal of reducing the country’s logistics costs from as much as 13-14% of its gross domestic product to a single digit over the next few years. High logistics costs are often blamed for eroding India’s export competitiveness.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said the target is to place India among the top 25 nations (in terms of logistics efficiency) by 2030. The country grabbed 44th spot in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index in 2018.

According to an official statement, the policy is targeted to reduce such costs to a level where it will be comparable to global benchmarks by 2030. It will also create data-driven mechanism for an efficient ecosystem.

The empowered group of secretaries (EGoS), created under the PM Gati Shakti national master plan, will closely track the implementation of the logistics policy as well. It will also set up a services improvement group, which will monitor all logistics projects regularly and act as a sort of bridge between the government and industry. It will enable stakeholders to raise queries and flag issues so that an inter-ministerial group can find appropriate solutions.

The policy has three other critical features: Integration of Digital System (IDS); Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP); and Ease of Logistics (ELOG). Under the IDS, 30 different systems of seven departments are integrated; these include data of the road transport, railway, customs, aviation and commerce departments. This will lead to faster cargo movement. The ULIP will make all available transport modes visible to stakeholders so that they can take informed decisions. Under the ELOG, rules will be simplified.