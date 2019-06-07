Modi 2.0: PMO asks for 100-day and 5-year action plans from all govt depts

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has asked all the government departments to submit their action plans for first 100 days and for the full five years with clearly defined measurable outcomes by mid-June. The previous government saw less-than-satisfactory performance on jobs, investments, etc, for which the ruling BJP faced a lot of criticism at the hustings. The government on Wednesday set up two Cabinet committees to tackle these issues on a priority basis. Modi has put greater emphasis on delivering on promises and building an accountability system in the administration, sources said. Also read:\u00a0Why abolition of RTGS, NEFT charges may not help the common man much The NITI Aayog has made a presentation last month on the 100-day action plan for the new government, but the PMO wants this to be improved, sources said. Besides NITI Aayog, other government departments would now lay out their action plans, which will later be consolidated.