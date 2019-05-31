Modi 2.0 govt unlikely to unleash land reforms: EAC chairman Bibek Debroy

By: |
Published: May 31, 2019 8:48:40 PM

Debroy said those demanding for changes in land do not know the Constitution that well and reminded that there is the Seventh Schedule which defines allocation of functions between Union and the States.

As a solution, he suggested national income accounting experts from both the government as well as other bodies sit down to reach a consensus.

Bibek Debroy, the chairman of economic advisory council to the prime minister, Friday said Modi 2.0 government is unlikely to unleash land reforms, and will exclude industrial disputes in labour law changes. The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) did not reveal jobs data due to Model Code of Conduct and will come out with the data soon, now that the elections are over, he told PTI here. He explained land is a subject of the states and reforms cannot be done by the Centre, adding that requests from the Chief Ministers had made the Narendra Modi Government introduce a land ordinance in its first term. It can be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s impressive poll victory had led many analysts to expect reforms on land and labour, the crucial factors of production which can propel the economy.

In the case of labour, the government will not touch the sensitive industrial relations side, which includes layoffs, retrenchment and closure, Debroy said. The focus of the newly sworn government’s labour reforms will be on the other aspects, including wages, safety and social security, he said. “We can reasonably expect a consolidated kind of draft bill for the other three, not so much industrial relations because that needs to be debated,” he said.

On the sensitive industrial relations, which is mentioned in the Sec 5 (b) of the Industrial Disputes Act, Debroy said every state will have its own way of reacting. Debroy said those demanding for changes in land do not know the Constitution that well and reminded that there is the Seventh Schedule which defines allocation of functions between Union and the States.

Meanwhile, on the jobs data front, Debroy said the NSSO has done a household survey and not the enterprise survey because of the high degree of the informal sector. “…the release was held up probably because of the Model Code of Conduct, now I am sure it will come out. In the absence of that, the entire debate on employment happened without any reliable data,” he said. There was a row over the jobs data, with two members of the National Statistical Commission, protesting against the non release of Annual Employment Survey 2017-18. Debroy said the last reliable data on jobs dates back to 2011-12. On the GDP front, Debroy said no one is contesting the nominal GDP and the issue is only with the assumptions used for the deflator which leads to different real GDP growth. He said this is due to difficulties computing tertiary services while calculating the GDP. As a solution, he suggested national income accounting experts from both the government as well as other bodies sit down to reach a consensus.

It can be noted that over 100 economists had publicly written against the GDP computing methodology in the run up to the election. On the controversial note ban, he said the demonetisation decision was an attempt to cleanse the system and “should never be viewed with a narrow economic cost benefit calculus”. The decision “goes beyond economics and is quasi- political” he said, adding that it “does not matter” what the commentators think about it because the voters have bought into the cleansing attempt.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Modi 2.0 govt unlikely to unleash land reforms: EAC chairman Bibek Debroy
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition