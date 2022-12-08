‘Moderation of inflation will be very grudging and very uneven’

The central bank digital currency (CBDC) retail pilot has been recently launched and the users need not be concerned on anonymity as the transactions details are not available to the bank, Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a post-policy conference. Here are some edited excerpts:

If the data does not deviate from the path that you have projected, will that mean that you are closer to be peak interest rate cycle?

Das: We are living in an uncertain world. The outlook is extremely uncertain. So, therefore, what we will do if it does not match our expectations, is something on which it is not possible for me to comment on at this stage. All we are saying that we will keep on monitoring the overall outlook and as and when necessary, we will act. Throughout the last three years, we have acted whenever it is necessary proactively, effectively in all respect, not just with regard to interest rates. We will go by our domestic factors and watch the incoming data.

Can you provide more clarity on anonymity factor in CBDC? And also an update on the transactions taken place in both pilots so far?

Das: Any UPI transaction involves the intermediation of the bank. So, when I use the UPI app, message goes to my bank, my bank account gets debited, money gets transferred to receiver’s bank, his account gets credited, and he gets message on his mobile. (In case of CBDC) you will draw the digital currency and keep it your wallet, which basically is your mobile phone. So, when you make the payment to a shop or another individual, it will move from your to wallet to his wallet. There is no intermediation of the bank.

T Rabi Shankar: E-rupee can have many more use cases. Given that it can be done, it depends on how much our startup, fintech system innovates. What kind of payment channels can be opened up using e-rupee as the base is much wider. We will set up the base system and private sector will innovate. Fundamental feature of currency, cash is anonymity.

How anonymity is to be ensured in the case of a digital currency, because the normal understanding is that anything digital leaves a footprint, can have various solutions. We are looking at largely first technological solution. We understand there are technologies, so it is possible to do that. We can use on those. We can also get a legal provision to ensure anonymity. What exactly will happen depends on how things evolve but anonymity is a basic feature of currency and we will have to do that.

Das: The amendment in the RBI Act with regard to the CBDC says that currency will also include digital currency. That is the amendment which has been brought. So therefore in all respect, there is no difference, in the eyes of law, in the treatment between paper currency and digital currency.

The Income Tax department has certain limits for cash payments, beyond a certain limit you have to give your pancard number. The same rules will apply in the case of CBDC also. Let me say, you cannot find out because the information is not available to the bank. So why should we create this fear psychosis.

These are early days. The experience out of the wholesale CBDC is very satisfactory. The technology, process have by and large worked. Market participants and others are very happy that there is no need for collateral while doing a G-Sec transaction. But there are some learning and we are working on that. Coming to retail, as we go there will be several learning and we will fine-tune. Let there not be any fear psychosis that somebody would chase. That would be unfair to the exercise.

If inflation remains within the tolerance band in the next financial year, will you say the monetary policy objective has been achieved?

Patra: The battle against inflation is far from over so we remain on guard. Far from neutral until we see a durable decline in inflation and its staying within the tolerance band. But the good thing is what you are pricing in, that is, we have lowered the size of the policy rate change, that is the most important thing, which unfortunately is getting priced in. After continuous 50 basis points increase, it has moderated. That tells you of a shift in a way. We feel and we are open to correction that the worst of inflation is over, but the moderation of inflation will be very grudging and very uneven. So we must shepherd inflation, first, firm into the tolerance band, and then to the target.

What are the remaining points of concern are regarding difficulties with ESMA?

T Rabi Shankar: The discussion is going on. The fundamental point of divergence remains the fact, that an Indian entity does not operate in European Union and operates entirely in India is subjected to regulation by EU regulator. This also holds good to few other regulators as well, like Japan for example. We have an agreement with them.

They made an assessment and went ahead to say its equivalent. So, similar things can be done. We are working towards that. Once this fundamental point of divergence we reach some sort of agreement, we will be able to sort of the details.

Das: We are hopeful that some resolution will be found. Let me also say that, India is different that what it was 30 years ago. Our regulations today are very robust. We are fully compliant with the CPMI guidelines under the aegis of the Basel framework and we comply with all international standards, our infrastructure is very robust.

It is necessary for the regulators on the other side, to appreciate and trust the credibility of Indian regulations. That is what we are trying to impress upon them. It is under discussion and we are hopeful of the resolution.

If worst of inflation is behind us, are the rate hikes also behind us?

Patra: We have moderated the size of policy rate increase. That is a very fundamental indicator that we are giving to the market. If things pan out as we have projected, then the rates hikes of 50 bps are over. But, we cannot take a shoe off the break because the inflation is averaging to 5-5.4% next year. So, we must guide it to a level, where it remains stable. Till then we must be on our toes.