Mizoram to export ‘bird’s eye chilli’ to US: Minister

Agriculture Minister C Lalrinsanga said 7.5 metric tons of organic bird’s eye chilli would be sent to the US soon after the budget session of the assembly.

Written by PTI
indian economy, Zoram People's Movement, mizoram, bird's eye chilli, geographical identification tag
The chilli to be exported has passed an organic confirmation test in Bangalore last week, the Minister said. (Representative Image)

Mizoram would soon export ‘bird’s eye chilli’ of the state to the United States for the first time, the assembly was informed on Monday.

Replying to a supplementary question of opposition Zoram People’s Movement leader Lalduhoma, Agriculture Minister C Lalrinsanga said that 7.5 metric tons of organic bird’s eye chilli would be sent to the US soon after the budget session of the assembly, which will conclude on Tuesday.

Lalrinsanga said that the government has obtained geographical identification (GI) tag for bird’s eye chilli or ‘Mizo chilli’.

The chilli to be exported has passed an organic confirmation test in Bangalore last week, he said.

In reply to another question, the minister said the state government is making efforts to improve ‘jhum’ or shifting cultivation.

Fostering Climate Resilient Upland Farming System in the Northeast (FOCUS), an Externally Aided Project under the International Fund for Agriculture Development of the United Nations, is being implemented in six districts for improvement of jhum cultivation, he said.

The minister also said that three-tier Integrated Farming System (IFS) would be implemented in 20 villages within the six districts covered by FOCUS to improve jhum cultivation.

The traditional ‘jhum’ cultivation is widely practised in the state.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 20:12 IST