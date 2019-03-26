Mizoram govt asks 94,000 crore; submits memorandum to Finance Commission team

The state government has asked for an award of Rs 57,737.38 crore for pre-devolution revenue status, Rs 17,357.90 crore.

Mizoram government has submitted a memorandum to the visiting 15th Finance Commission team

demanding Rs 94,647.33 crore for the state, officials said Tuesday. As part of its visit to the different states across

the country before submitting its recommendation, the 15th Finance Commission team led by its chairman N K Singh arrived in Mizoram on Monday.

The Finance Commission team held meetings with the Mizoram chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo and senior state government officials on Monday. The state government has asked for an award of Rs 57,737.38 crore for pre-devolution revenue status, Rs 17,357.90 crore for meeting requirements under capital expenditure and Rs 5,779 crore for maintenance of state assets, the officials said.

Other financial proposals submitted included Rs 1,283.70 crore for implementation of enhanced pay of the seventh Central pay commission for the state government employee. The memorandum also demanded Rs 1,000 crore for State Disaster relief fund and state disaster mitigation fund, Rs 2,292.39 crore for local bodies including the autonomous district councils, urban and rural local bodies and Sinlung Hills council, Rs 1,450 crore for maintenance of forests and Rs 7,746.96 crore for state specific needs, they added.

The 15th Finance Commission of India was constituted in November 2017. The commission is visiting different states across the country before submitting its recommendations to the government for devolution of taxes and other fiscal matters for five fiscal years, commencing April 1, 2020