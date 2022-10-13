Mix of factors to shake India’s sovereign rating: S&P

Global rating agency S&P on Wednesday said India is facing a “mixture of factors that may shake its sovereign credit metrics”.

Nevertheless, it conceded that strong economic growth and external balance sheet are expected to offset risks inherent in the growing external headwinds. But if the economy witnesses a prolonged downturn in real and nominal GDP growth, “material downward pressure on the sovereign ratings could emerge, especially if large government deficits are left unchecked”, it cautioned.

S&P has retained its sovereign rating for India at the lowest investment grade of “BBB-” for 15 years now. Its outlook for the country remains “stable”.

In a credit FAQ titled Can India Sovereign Ratings Withstand the Global Sputter, the agency said the country, despite strong external balance sheet, has not quite escaped the difficult landscape the rest of its emerging market peers have faced over the course of the year. More severe conditions could exert downward pressure on India’s sovereign credit ratings.

“India is facing a mixture of factors that may shake its sovereign credit metrics. Amid external turbulence, its foreign exchange reserves are falling, and its current account deficit is rising. Meanwhile, the economy is battling faster inflation and tightening financial conditions both at home and globally,” S&P Global Ratings sovereign analyst Andrew Wood said.

However, it also acknowledged that India’s sound economic growth has long been a key counterbalance to its high fiscal deficit and debt burdens. Its strong external balance sheet also offers cushion against global market turbulence.

“We expect these strengths to help neutralize the risks inherent in the treacherous global environment,” it added. The agency has kept its FY23 economic growth forecast at 7.3%, higher than the predictions made by some other agencies, including the IMF and the World Bank, in recent weeks.

“Under more severe conditions though, a few factors could have the potential to apply downward pressure on our sovereign credit ratings on India,” Wood added.

The agency said the decline in India’s foreign exchange reserves to around $533 billion from a peak of about $634 billion in 2021 has been caused, in part, by its growing current account deficit (CAD). It forecast that the CAD will hit 3% of GDP in FY23, from its estimate of 1.6% in FY22, thanks to the surging import bill.

The agency has predicted retail inflation to average 6.8% this fiscal, before slowing to 5% in FY24 and 4.5% per year beyond that. It expects RBI’s policy rate to end this fiscal at 5.9%.

Nevertheless, the country will probably continue to gain from the active use of its currency in international transactions and its ability to fund itself via local currency debt markets.

However, any deeper-than-anticipated global economic slowdown could adversely affect the country’s economic performance this fiscal and the next, it cautioned. Tighter global monetary conditions, extended period of elevated inflation, and poor investment or consumer sentiment both at home and abroad pose upside risks to the economy.

“In our view, India’s economy is unlikely to downshift for an extended time on this basis alone, especially given its predominantly domestic orientation. Still, in the event of a prolonged downturn in real and nominal GDP growth, material downward pressure on the sovereign ratings could emerge, especially if large government deficits are left unchecked,” Wood said.