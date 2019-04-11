Mission Impossible: How Modi government met fiscal deficit target against odds

By: | Updated: April 11, 2019 12:31 PM

The news comes as a big relief for the ruling party BJP, which is facing Lok Sabha election 2019 and will likely be judged on these parameters.

A huge respite to Modi government ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2019 has come from meeting the fiscal deficit target of limiting it to 3.4 percent for the fiscal year 2018-19. With a shortfall in GST collections and slowdown faced by the economy, meeting the target looked difficult.

Moreover, the government also missed the tax collections target by over Rs 1 lakh crore rupees, including about Rs 50,000 crore shortfall in income tax receipts. With this, in January 2019, the government had not only surpassed the full year fiscal deficit target but had exceeded it by 21.5 per cent.

However, despite these challenges, the government has been successful in attaining its revised fiscal deficit target of 3.4 percent for the fiscal year 2018-19 on the account of cuts in state spending and higher borrowings from small savings funds.

Further, the Rs 28,000 interim dividend provided by the Reserve Bank of India to the government and Rs 83,523.14 crore (more than the targeted Rs 80,000 crore) generated as disinvestment proceeds might have also contributed to bridge the shortfall.

The news comes as a big relief for the ruling party BJP, which is facing Lok Sabha election 2019 and will likely be judged on these parameters.

READ ALSO: Uber IPO may make it nearly as big as Mukesh Ambani’s RIL with $100 billion valuation

Fiscal deficit is the difference between total revenue and total expenditure of the government and is an indication of the total borrowings required by the government. It is an important parameter to gauge the government’s overall performance and the sustainability of growth in the future.

In the interim budget 2019, the government has set the same target of 3.4 per cent for the next fiscal year 2019-20. However, given the higher spending announced in the budget and low revenue growth, it remains a challenge for the government to meet it in FY19, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Mission Impossible: How Modi government met fiscal deficit target against odds
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition