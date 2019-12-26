Milk for trash: Now, bring plastic waste and take a packet of milk home under this new scheme

The Panchkula Municipal Corporation has set up booths all across the city and will provide a packet of Vita milk in exchange of plastic waste. (Representative Image)

In a move against single-use plastics, the Haryana government has introduced a scheme under which people can bring 1 kg or 10 bottles of plastic and exchange it with a packet of milk. The Panchkula Municipal Corporation has set up booths all across the city and will provide a packet of Vita milk in exchange of plastic waste, ANI reported. The same is in line with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of banning single-use plastics by 2022. While the city has already banned plastics, the latest move will help in collection and recycling of plastic waste. The corporation has set up Vita milk booths across the city and had rolled out the initiative during November.

The Haryana government’s initiative is not the first of its kind to curb plastic menace. Similar initiatives have also been launched in several parts of India as awareness raises against plastic usage. In some places, certain cafes have been collecting plastic waste and providing food in return. In some states such as Odisha and Telangana, people are given rice or meals in exchange of plastic waste. The same not only encourages community participation to fight plastic waste but also helps with helping those who are in need of food and grains.

The conversation about climate and environmental damage due to plastic has been gaining momentum. India is also one of the leading voices in spurring a fight against plastic waste with the Prime Minister himself declaring a war against plastics. India recently debuted the first ‘garbage cafe’ in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh. Taking a leaf out of the books of countries such as Belgium and Cambodia, India also opened garbage cafes. The one in Ambikapur is a makeshift cafe, which has been made in a converted bus shelter, and provides a full meal in exchange for a kilogram of plastic trash, the World Economic Forum had reported. Those who bring 500 gms of plastic waste can get a free breakfast.