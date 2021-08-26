MIDC-Loksatta conclave: Laying industrial road map for trillion-dollar economy

Among the topics in focus is “The industrial roadmap for a trillion dollar economy”. (Representational image)

A two-day industry conclave hosted by Maharashtra Industrial development Corporation (MIDC) and Marathi mainline daily Loksatta will bring together lawmakers and industry representatives to discuss ways to boost the economy in a post-pandemic environment.

Growth and industrial development will be the key themes at the summit at which Maharashtra chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray, will deliver the key-note address on Thursday, August 26. Representatives of the Maharashtra government, including Subhash Desai, minister for industries and mining, will unveil a slew of reforms aimed at fostering development with the objective of providing jobs and livelihoods to many more people. Even as it rolls out policies that are aimed at facilitating business activity, the state government will assess the challenges faced by businesses and attempt to address them.

Top corporate executives will be present at the conclave to share their perspective. CII is partnering with Loksatta and MIDC and top members of the industry body will put forth their views at the various panel discussions.

The dialogue between industry, state government officials and lawmakers is expected to be a fruitful one, with a free exchange of views. A series of panel discussions, focusing on areas like infrastructure, will feature experts who will deliberate on important issues. MIDC will showcase the new-age infrastructure facilities that it has created in Maharashtra to facilitate industrial activity.

Among the topics in focus is "The industrial roadmap for a trillion dollar economy".