Mid-day meal scheme to cost of Rs 1.31 lakh crore during FY22-26

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the continuation of ‘National Scheme for PM POSHAN in Schools’ for the five years through FY26 with an estimated cost of Rs 1.31 lakh crore. Of this, financial outlay of Rs 99,062 crore (including Rs 45,000 crore on foodgrains) will be from the Centre and Rs 31,733 crore from states.
Under the scheme, earlier known as National Scheme for Mid Day Meal in Schools, one hot cooked meal in government and government-aided schools will be provided during the five year period. This is a centrally-sponsored scheme which covers all school children studying in Classes I-VIII.
The scheme would cover about 11.8 crore children studying in 11.20 lakh schools across the country. During FY21, the Centre spent more than Rs 24,400 crore in the scheme, including cost of about Rs 11,500 crore on foodgrains.
The scheme is proposed to be extended to students studying in pre-primary or Bal Vatikas of government and government-aided primary schools in addition to all the 11.8 crore children from elementary classes.
