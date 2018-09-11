Watch Video: Mehul Choksi cries foul in PNB scam, says ED allegations false; claims attachment of properties ‘illegal’

Mehul Choksi cries foul in PNB scam, says ED allegations false; claims attachment of properties ‘illegal’ (Image: Video grab/ANI)

One of the main accused in the Punjab National Bank fraud of Rs 13,000 crore, Mehul Choksi, has claimed that the allegations against him by the investigating agency Enforcement Directorate are false and baseless and attachment of his properties is illegal, ANI reported.

Mehul Choksi, uncle of main accused Nirav Modi, while responding to questions asked by news agency ANI said, “All the allegation levied by the ED are false and baseless. They have attached my properties illegally without there being any basis of the same.”

Mehul Choksi, whose Indian passport has been revoked, is a citizen of Antigua. He reportedly was granted the citizenship by the island nation in West Indies a year ago.