Meet Krishnamurthy Subramanian, next Chief Economic Advisor after Arvind Subramanian

At present, Krishnamurthy Subramanian serves as Associate Professor of Finance and Executive Director for the Centre for Analytical Finance at the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad. (Image: Bandhan Bank)

The government has appointed Krishnamurthy Subramanian as next Chief Economic Advisor in place of Arvind Subramanian who left the office in July earlier this year, news agency Cogencis reported. Krishnamurthy Subramanian, who teaches at business school ISB, Hyderabad, has been appointed for a period of three years.

Arvind Subramanian, who, as the chief economic advisor, famous for his economic surveys and recommendations on many crucial policy prescriptions on issues ranging from the GST to garments, left the finance ministry, having served for close to four years. He moved back to the US due to “pressing family commitments” and his wish to “return to a life of researching, writing, teaching, and reflecting”, he had said.

About Krishnamurthy Subramanian

At present, Krishnamurthy Subramanian serves as Associate Professor of Finance and Executive Director for the Centre for Analytical Finance at the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad. He is a PhD from Chicago-Booth and a IIT-IIM alumnus, Krishnamurthy Subramanian is an expert in banking, corporate governance and economic policy.

He serves as a member of SEBI’s Standing Committees on Alternative Investment Policy, Primary Markets, Secondary Markets and Research. As part of his corporate policy work, he serves on the boards of Bandhan Bank, the National Institute of Bank Management, and the RBI Academy.