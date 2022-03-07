Matsya Setu 2.0 app to boost freshwater fisheries

Matsya Setu 2.0, an android mobile app developed by ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), Bhubaneswar.

In an initiative to bring inland fisheries trade under a single digital platform, the government will soon launch a mobile app whereby farmers, wholesale buyers, suppliers of feed and equipment and other members of the value chain will be able to share information on market prices and availability of produce.

Matsya Setu 2.0, an android mobile app developed by ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), Bhubaneswar, with funding from the National Fisheries Development Board, Hyderabad, has features to facilitate trade in freshwater fisheries based on geographical location of the stakeholders.

“This app focuses on freshwater fisheries trade, where aqua farmers get access to price information and availability of suppliers based on geographical locations,” Saroj Kumar Swain, director, CIFA, told FE. The app is likely to be formally launched next month and will cater to the B2B (business-to-business) segment of the trade.

Currently, information about prevailing wholesale prices of freshwater fish is scattered and patchy. Matsya Setu 2.0 will help farmers with real-time information on prices. India’s fish production was 14.2 million tonne in 2019-20. Inland fisheries have a 74% share of total fish production, while the rest is contributed by marine fisheries.

The app will also have online courses, wherein experts on aquaculture demonstrate breeding, seed production and information about commercially important fish like carp, catfish, scampi, murrel, ornamental fish and pearl farming.

It will be an upgraded version of the Matsya Setu app launched in July 2021, which provided freshwater aquaculture technologies to farmers. In the first version of the app, information about management practices to be followed in maintaining soil and water quality, feeding and health management in aquaculture operations was provided.

An official said the fisheries sector is considered a ‘sunrise sector’ and has witnessed average annual growth of 10.87% since 2014-15. “There has been a definitive shift in fish production from marine fisheries to inland fisheries, primarily because of rapid growth of inland aquaculture,” the official said.

The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, a scheme to bring about the ‘blue revolution’ is being implemented from 2020-21 to 2024-25, with an investment of Rs 20,050 crore. The Centre has allocated Rs 1,879 crore towards the scheme in 2022-23, while `1,200 crore was allocated under revised estimates in 2020-21.

India is the second-largest fish producing country in the world, accounting for 7.56% of global production in 2020. The sector contributed about 1.24% to the country’s gross value added (GVA) and over 7.28% to the agricultural GVA in 2020-21.