Massive LPG price cut: Check how much cheaper your gas cylinder just got

In a major relief to consumers, the price of LPG cylinders has been steeply cut by Rs 162.5 per cylinder in Delhi today. In the other parts of the country too, the oil marketing companies have slashed LPG cylinder prices. With the latest cut in prices, a 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder would cost Rs 581.50, instead of Rs 744 with effect from today. In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, the LPG cylinder will cost around Rs 579, Rs 584.50, and Rs 569.50 respectively. The steep cut in the global energy market is being attributed to the falling LPG prices as they were rising since August 2019 before significantly falling in the last two months.

