Market LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman press meet today; measures to boost economy on the cards

FM Press Conference Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference in Delhi today. In her second press conference in three days, it is expected that the Finance Minister will announce measures to further boost the economy, however, the agenda of the meeting has not been confirmed yet. In her previous press meet, she had made major announcements including waiving of MDR (merchant discount rate) on payment via RuPay and UPI platforms to boost India’s cashless economy. Nirmala Sitharaman had also launched an online portal called EBkray for auction of assets attached by banks. Meanwhile, RIL’s retail arm has launched its own e-commerce platform which is expected to spar with Jeff Bezos-owned Amazon and Walmart-backed Flipkart. The stock market was trading under pressure today with BSE Sensex down 120 points and Nifty 50 down 33 points.
Highlights
Expecting bank account to be credited with salary on January 1? The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a holiday on the first day of 2020 to celebrate the new year in some cities. Other than Chennai, Aizawl, Gangtok, Imphal and Shillong, the banks will remain open across all cities on Wednesday. January 2020 is also seeing a long list of holidays barring January 1, 2020. Several bank branches across the country banks will remain closed for 16 days in the first month of the new year starting tomorrow. The 16 days for which banks are shut constitute ten public holidays and four Sundays along with the second and fourth Saturdays. Some of the holidays are state-specific.
Full story
State Bank of India on Monday reduced its external benchmark based rate (EBR) by 25 basis points to 7.8% p.a. from 8.05% p.a. with effect from January 1. “With this reduction, interest rate for existing home loan customers as well as MSME borrowers who have availed loans linked to external benchmark based rate would come down by 25 bps,” the bank said. New home buyers will get loans at interest rates starting from 7.9% p.a., it added.
Full story
State-run BSNL on Monday said that of the total Rs. 10,000 crore it owes to its various vendors and contractors, the company has been able to clear dues of around Rs. 1,700 crore. The company has also been able to pay its employees’ salaries for the month of November. “We have released Rs. 1,700 crore to our vendors and contractors for various dues through loans and internal accruals. Our overall outstanding is around Rs. 10,000 crore,” BSNL chairman & managing director PK Purwar said.
Full story
Mukesh Ambani’s RIL has taken first flight towards fulfilling its e-commerce plan and opened My Jio Mart to take on e-tailers such as Amazon and Flipkart. The soft launch of the e-commerce platform was confirmed by a Reliance official, Livemint reported. The platform will cater to select locations, for now, such as Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan, the report added. “My Jio Mart aims to bring happy and prosperous life to millions of people by forming meaningful, long-lasting and mutually rewarding business association,” the website says. Meanwhile, Financial Express Online has reached out to RIL for further comments.
Full story
In the latest move to push India towards digital economy, the Central Board of Direct Taxes has said that shops, businesses and companies with at least Rs 50 crore annual turnover will be penalised Rs 5,000 per day if they do not provide digital payment facilities to customers. Businesses which do not start to accept digital payment by 1 February, 2020 will be penalised, CBDT said in a circular on Monday, IANS reported. Relaxation till 31 January 2020 has been given to provide time for installation and operationalising digital modes. “If the specified person fails to do so, he shall be liable to pay a penalty of five thousand rupees per day from 1st February, 2020 under section 271DB of the Act for such failure,” the CBDT circular said.
Full story
The Centre will transfer over Rs. 12,000 crore to the bank accounts of more than 6 crore farmers under the flagship PM-Kisan Scheme on January 2 at Tumkur in Karnataka. Prime minister Narendra Modi will release the funds as a new year gift to the farmers, sources said. No farmer has received the installment of Rs. 2,000 since December 1 as the plan was to transfer the amount at one-go in new year, the sources said. This is the last tranche of installment this financial year and at least 6.5 crore farmers will get the benefit as their data have already been verified with Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. Disbursal to above 6.5 crore farmers will depend on new enrollment under the scheme and data verification through Aadhaar, which is compulsory from December 1.
Full story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a critical two-day meeting during January 3-4 to review the five-year vision documents of various ministries and departments, a senior government official told FE. The meeting comes at a time when growth plunged to an over six-year low of 4.5% in the September quarter, with analysts warning that the economy is in the midst of a prolonged phase of slowdown.
Full story