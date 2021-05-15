Marine products export body arm gets patent for mud crab hatchery tech

Keeping in view the huge demand of mud crab, particularly in southeast Asia, MPEDA had initiated a pilot project for mud crab seed (known as crab-instar) production in 2004.

Mud crab hatchery technology, developed by the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture (RGCA), has received patent by the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks for 20 years from 2011 to 2030, which is set to boost the growth of the aquaculture sector.

The hatchery technology for mud crab (scientific name – Scylla serrata), is much in demand in southeast Asian countries where live crabs are highly preferred as a delectable seafood.

RGCA, the research and development arm of the government-owned Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), had applied for the patent in 2011.

“It will go a long way in meeting the seed requirement of farmers who intend to undertake diversified species for aquaculture instead of concentrating on shrimp farming alone. MPEDA is dedicating this achievement to the aquaculture farmers of the country for their support and to the young scientists of RGCA who have worked tirelessly to achieve this morale-boosting feat,” MPEDA chairman KS Srinivas, who is also president of RGCA, said in a statement.

Keeping in view the huge demand of mud crab, particularly in southeast Asia, MPEDA had initiated a pilot project for mud crab seed (known as crab-instar) production in 2004. But, the commercial hatchery started only in 2013 with a capacity of one million species per annum. Due to its growing demand, the seed production capacity of RGCA’s mud crab hatchery has now been increased to 1.4 million.

Srinivas also said that the major achievement lies in increasing the survival rate of crab instar from 3% to 7%. Further, the hatchery unit is designed in such a manner that all sections are under one roof with complete bio-security measures. So far, 7.28 million seeds have been produced and supplied to 659 farmers across the country.

RGCA was set up to give a fillip to commercialisation of diversified aquaculture species such as sea bass, mud crab, Genetically Improved Farmed Tilapia (GIFT), cobia, pompano and artemia. It focuses on increasing India’s marine products export by producing and supplying good quality seeds, which is a prime input for aquaculture.