Marine fish production sees marginal jump in 2019

Gujarat held the first position in fish landings in the past few years. (representative image)

India’s marine fish production registered a marginal increase of 2.1% in 2019 compared with the previous year, with the country recording 3.56 million tonne in total landings, according to state-run Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

Tamil Nadu grabbed the first position in the landings with 7.75 lakh tonne, followed by Gujarat with 7.49 lakh tonne. Kerala retained the third position with 5.44 lakh tonne, the annual marine fish landings estimates reveal.

Gujarat held the first position in fish landings in the past few years.

The report mentions that as many as eight cyclonic storms in and around India, of which six turned out to be severe cyclones (Fani in April, Vayu in June, Hika in September, Kyarr in October, Maha in October-November and Bulbul in October-November) affected the fishing calendar days more adversely on the west coast of the country.

The estimate of the value of marine fish landings based on price at landing centres across the country during 2019 was Rs 60,881 crore – a 15.6% increase over 2018. The unit price per kg of fish at landing centre rate was Rs 170.5, an increase of 12.2%. At the retail level, the estimated value of marine fish was Rs 92,356 crore (15% increase over 2018). The unit price at the retail market level was Rs 258.7, a 12% increase over 2018.