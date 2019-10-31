Marine exports to China may cross $1-billion mark by year-end

China imported 49,701 tonne of seafood from India in 2017-18

India’s marine exports to China are expected to cross the $1-billion mark by the end of this year after touching almost $800 million in the first nine months of 2019, government sources said on Wednesday.

Sources also added a Chinese trade delegation visited India on October 9, 2019, and signed a contract for import of marine products worth $500 million in the next two years.

India is the world’s second-largest aquaculture producer and the world’s third largest fish producer, with exports of marine products worth $7 billion. China is a major importer of marine products with imports of around $12 billion.

China imported 49,701 tonne of seafood from India in 2017-18 worth $227.39 million and recently, it had tripled and touched almost $800 million in the first nine months of 2019, according to the data released by China’s customs authority.

Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the UN also reports that seafood imports in China again increased 217% as compared with January–May 2018, with a 600% rise in imports from India. Shrimp packers worldwide are likely to focus more on the East Asian markets.

The Marine Products Exports Development Authority (MPEDA)chairman KS Srinivas led a delegation of more than 40 Indian exporters and exporters associations for an expo, which witnessed huge response from Chinese importers with more than 50 participants from 25 major importing firms participating in the event. The chairman also briefed about India’s strength in this sector with India emerging as the fourth largest exporters of sea food in the world. He also highlighted India’s efforts being made for ensuring quality of its marine products.

Prashant Lokhande, Economic and Commercial Counsellor of India Embassy, emphasised on the huge potential and set an ambitious target of achieving $2 billion exports in the future.