‘Many businesses are worried demand growth may slacken’

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked rates by a further 25 basis points to 6.5% in February. While a majority of monetary policy committee (MPC) members saw the hike as necessary to tame inflation, Jayanth Varma, along with Ashima Goyal, voted against it. Varma tells Ajay Ramanathan that in many sectors, capacity utilisation is approaching levels at which capacity expansion would normally be considered. However, it appears that many businesses are worried that when the post-pandemic pent-up demand is exhausted, demand growth may slacken. Excerpts:

RBI continues to be hawkish about inflation. Do you think we are being too rigid without accounting for growth?

It is quite correct to be concerned about inflation because there is a great deal of urgency to bring it well within the tolerance band. There is no disagreement within the MPC about this. The disagreement is about whether the current level of the policy rate is sufficient to achieve this shared goal. This minority view is that enough monetary tightening has already been done to bring inflation under control.

The concern about growth would affect the speed at which inflation is brought down to the target of 4% after it comes down below the upper tolerance limit of 6%. In my view, growth concerns do not justify any slackness in lowering inflation to well below 6%.

Recent GDP numbers show that growth slipped to 4.4% in Q3. Do you think we will be able to grow at the targeted 7% in FY23?

The Q3 growth of 4.4% was in line with RBI’s projections, and therefore, does not constitute a surprise. Moreover, FY23 is now practically over, and there is hardly anything that monetary policy can do to affect the growth outcome in this year.

The critical issue is about growth in FY24, and my concern is about how excessive tightening can be damaging to growth in the coming year.

Rather than rate hikes, markets seem to be more worried about hawkish commentary. Is it time to be a little more dovish to support growth or, at least, send out the right signals?

I am worried less about how asset markets react to monetary policy than about how the real economy responds.

My concerns are about whether rising home loan EMIs would depress consumption and whether higher interest rates would delay a capex revival. It is also likely that asset markets are influenced as much by global monetary policy as by domestic policy.

Despite a significant talk about private capex making a comeback, things haven’t materialised at the ground level. What should be done to inspire corporates to start investing?

The precondition for private sector capex today is a robust consumption growth.

In many sectors, capacity utilisation is approaching levels at which capacity expansion would normally be considered.

However, it appears to me that many businesses are worried that when the post-pandemic pent up demand is exhausted, demand growth may slacken.

In addition, high real interest rates would also dampen private investment.

How do you see the current rate cycle panning out? When are we likely to see rate cuts?

Many months ago, I proposed that MPC members should provide forecasts about the future path of policy rates in the form of a so-called dot plot. This did not find favour with the other members.

In this situation, I am not willing to provide any such forecasts on my own.

All that I would say that rates would have to remain high until inflation is projected to come close to the target of 4%.

In your view, what will be the key growth drivers for India’s macroeconomic growth?

For me, export demand and domestic private consumption are the most important drivers of growth. These, in turn, would be critical for reviving private capex. The government will likely be in fiscal consolidation mode for the next couple of years, and can therefore, provide only limited support to economic growth in the short term. Many of the reforms being implemented would produce results over a somewhat longer time frame.

What are the key risks to macroeconomy in FY24?

The key risks remain the global economic and geopolitical environment. We have to hope that global central banks are able to engineer a soft landing of the advanced economies. An early resolution to the hostilities in Ukraine would also be immensely helpful.