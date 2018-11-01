Manufacturing PMI jumps in October to 53.1 amid rise in production, purchase, employment

In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below that denotes contraction.(Reuters)

Manufacturing PMI October data: The manufacturing sector activity in the country improved in the month of October as firms responded to robust order by scaling up production, input purchasing and employment, survey said Thursday. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index strengthened slightly in October to 53.1, up from 52.2 in September, as sales rose from both domestic as well as foreign clients.

This is the 15th consecutive month that the manufacturing PMI remained above the 50-point mark. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below that denotes contraction.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex erases gains, Nifty slips below 10,400; HDFC down 1% ahead of Q2 results

Meanwhile, China reported slower manufacturing growth in October for the second straight month as the country’s trade war dispute with the US continues. The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for China was 50.2.

(details to be updated)